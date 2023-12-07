WhichCar
1984 Mazda E1800 1.8L Petrol Van

1984 Mazda E1800 1.8L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1984 Mazda E1800. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1410 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1960 mm
Length 4385 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1330 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2720 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 660 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 137 Nm
Makimum Power 59 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Country Manufactured Not Provided