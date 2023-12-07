Specifications for the 1984 Mitsubishi Colt Gsr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Mitsubishi Colt Gsr Rb 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1370 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1340 mm
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Wheelbase
|2380 mm
|Height
|1350 mm
|Length
|3910 mm
|Width
|1590 mm
|Kerb Weight
|887 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|112 Nm
|Makimum Power
|56 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Rb6S44Nh30000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided