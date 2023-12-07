Specifications for the 1984 Nissan Vanette. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Nissan Vanette 1.5L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|6
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1335 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1330 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2075 mm
|Height
|1770 mm
|Length
|3900 mm
|Width
|1600 mm
|Kerb Weight
|965 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1770 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|250 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|112 Nm
|Makimum Power
|52 kW
|Front Tyre
|165 R13
|Rear Tyre
|165 R13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Rigid Axle
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided