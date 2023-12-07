WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Vanette

1984 Nissan Vanette 1.5L Petrol Van

1984 Nissan Vanette 1.5L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 6
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1984 Nissan Vanette. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Nissan News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1335 mm
Tracking Rear 1330 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2075 mm
Height 1770 mm
Length 3900 mm
Width 1600 mm
Kerb Weight 965 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1770 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 250 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 112 Nm
Makimum Power 52 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 165 R13
Rear Tyre 165 R13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Rigid Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Not Provided