Specifications for the 1984 Porsche 928 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Porsche 928 S 4.7L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1552 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1529 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1282 mm
|Length
|4447 mm
|Width
|1836 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|86 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5900
|Torque RPM
|4100
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|228 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Wpozzz92Zds841096
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering
- Power Windows