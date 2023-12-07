WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Range Rover
  3. Highline

1984 Range Rover Highline 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

1984 Range Rover Highline 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 1984 Range Rover Highline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Range Rover News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1490 mm
Tracking Rear 1490 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2540 mm
Height 1810 mm
Length 4470 mm
Width 1780 mm
Kerb Weight 1927 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 4000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 258 Nm
Makimum Power 93 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Live Axle
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Sallhamv3Ba149306
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Great Britain