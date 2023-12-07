Specifications for the 1984 Range Rover Range Rover. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Range Rover Range Rover 3.5L Petrol 2D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1490 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1780 mm
|Length
|4470 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1724 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|4000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Sallhabv7Aa144061
Standard Features
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette