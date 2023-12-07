WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Silver
  4. Spirit

1984 Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit 6.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1984 Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit 6.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1984 Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Rolls-Royce News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 3061 mm
Height 1485 mm
Length 5268 mm
Width 1887 mm
Kerb Weight 2245 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 108 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Twin Carb

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Sca250000Bch12000
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Great Britain