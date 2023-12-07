Specifications for the 1984 Suzuki Sierra (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Suzuki Sierra (4X4) 1.3L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1190 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1210 mm
|Ground Clearance
|235 mm
|Wheelbase
|2030 mm
|Height
|1700 mm
|Length
|3420 mm
|Width
|1395 mm
|Kerb Weight
|880 kg
|Gcm
|1790 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1340 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|350 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|100 Nm
|Makimum Power
|47 kW
|Front Tyre
|P205/70R15
|Rear Tyre
|P205/70R15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Live Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|8S25Afw500870B
|Country Manufactured
|Japan