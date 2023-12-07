Specifications for the 1984 Toyota Corona Cs-X. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Toyota Corona Cs-X 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1375 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1350 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1385 mm
|Length
|4495 mm
|Width
|1660 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|157 Nm
|Makimum Power
|73 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|St141E/9000005
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers