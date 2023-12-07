WhichCar
1984 Toyota Cressida Glx-I 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1984 Toyota Cressida Glx-I 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1984 Toyota Cressida Glx-I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1440 mm
Tracking Rear 1455 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1425 mm
Length 4690 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1345 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 226 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Mx73-0000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Japan