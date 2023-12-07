WhichCar
1984 Toyota Tarago Gl 2.0L Petrol 2D Wagon

1984 Toyota Tarago Gl 2.0L Petrol 2D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 8
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 1984 Toyota Tarago Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1425 mm
Tracking Rear 1380 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2235 mm
Height 1815 mm
Length 4285 mm
Width 1670 mm
Kerb Weight 1270 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1995 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 162 Nm
Makimum Power 65 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/70 Sr14
Rear Tyre 185/70 Sr14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Not Provided