Specifications for the 1984 Volkswagen Caravelle Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Volkswagen Caravelle Gl 1.9L Petrol Bus
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Wheelbase
|2460 mm
|Height
|1950 mm
|Length
|4600 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1520 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2390 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|143 Nm
|Makimum Power
|63 kW
|Front Tyre
|185Sr14
|Rear Tyre
|185Sr14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
Current Volkswagen Caravelle pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$69,290
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$69,290
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$66,500