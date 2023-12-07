WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Caravelle
  4. Gl

1984 Volkswagen Caravelle Gl 1.9L Petrol Bus

1984 Volkswagen Caravelle Gl 1.9L Petrol Bus details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 1984 Volkswagen Caravelle Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen Caravelle News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Wheelbase 2460 mm
Height 1950 mm
Length 4600 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1520 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2390 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 143 Nm
Makimum Power 63 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185Sr14
Rear Tyre 185Sr14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Not Provided

Current Volkswagen Caravelle pricing and specs

Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $69,290
Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $69,290
Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $66,500