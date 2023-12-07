Specifications for the 1984 Volvo 3 60 Glt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Volvo 3 60 Glt 2.0L Petrol 4D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE Volvo News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1380 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1405 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1392 mm
|Length
|4300 mm
|Width
|1660 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1179 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|57 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|163 Nm
|Makimum Power
|86 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|De Dion Axle
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Xlv345243Fc020997
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette