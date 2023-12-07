WhichCar
1985 Alfa Romeo 33 Ti 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1985 Alfa Romeo 33 Ti 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1985 Alfa Romeo 33 Ti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1392 mm
Tracking Rear 1359 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2455 mm
Height 1305 mm
Length 4015 mm
Width 1612 mm
Kerb Weight 900 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Twin Carb
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 136 Nm
Makimum Power 78 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 Hr13
Rear Tyre 185/60 Hr13
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Zar905A2005121569
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Italy