1985 Alfa Romeo Alfasud Sprint Tc 1.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

1985 Alfa Romeo Alfasud Sprint Tc 1.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1985 Alfa Romeo Alfasud Sprint Tc. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1398 mm
Tracking Rear 1365 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2455 mm
Height 1267 mm
Length 4024 mm
Width 1620 mm
Kerb Weight 915 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Twin Carb
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 130 Nm
Makimum Power 70 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 R14
Rear Tyre 185/60 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Zas902A5005117108
Country Manufactured Italy