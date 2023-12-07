Specifications for the 1985 Alfa Romeo Gtv 2.0. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Alfa Romeo Gtv 2.0 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1360 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1360 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1330 mm
|Length
|4260 mm
|Width
|1660 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1110 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|49 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|175 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/70 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/70 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|De Dion Axle
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Zar116C0003002030
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Radio Cassette