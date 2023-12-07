WhichCar
1985 Alfa Romeo Gtv 6 2.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

1985 Alfa Romeo Gtv 6 2.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1985 Alfa Romeo Gtv 6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1370 mm
Tracking Rear 1350 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1330 mm
Length 4260 mm
Width 1664 mm
Kerb Weight 1210 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 212 Nm
Makimum Power 117 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R15
Rear Tyre 195/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension De Dion Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Zar11600003002246
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy