Specifications for the 1985 Aston Martin V8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Aston Martin V8 5.3L Petrol 2D Saloon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2610 mm
|Height
|1330 mm
|Length
|4667 mm
|Width
|1830 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1769 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|104 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Four Carb
|Makimum Power
|223 kW
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|De Dion Axle
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Scfcv81S8Ftr12462
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power Windows