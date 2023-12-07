WhichCar
1985 Aston Martin Vantage 5.3L Petrol 2D Saloon

Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1500 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 2610 mm
Height 1330 mm
Length 4667 mm
Width 1830 mm
Kerb Weight 1818 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 104 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Four Carb
Power RPM 6250
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 717 Nm
Makimum Power 298 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/55 Vr15
Rear Tyre 275/55 Vr15
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension De Dion Axle

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Scfcv81V2Ftr12466
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Great Britain

