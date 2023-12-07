WhichCar
1985 Citroen Cx 25Gti 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

1985 Citroen Cx 25Gti 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1985 Citroen Cx 25Gti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1514 mm
Tracking Rear 1360 mm
Wheelbase 2845 mm
Height 1360 mm
Length 4657 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1370 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 210 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 190/65Hr390
Rear Tyre 190/65Hr390

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Vf7Mang0000Ng9010
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France