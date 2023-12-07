Specifications for the 1985 Citroen Cx 25Gti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Citroen Cx 25Gti 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1514 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1360 mm
|Wheelbase
|2845 mm
|Height
|1360 mm
|Length
|4657 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1370 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|210 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|190/65Hr390
|Rear Tyre
|190/65Hr390
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Vf7Mang0000Ng9010
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Power Steering
- Power Windows