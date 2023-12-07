WhichCar
1985 Ford Courier 2.0L Petrol P/Up

1985 Ford Courier 2.0L Petrol P/Up details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1985 Ford Courier. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1300 mm
Tracking Rear 1300 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2865 mm
Height 1580 mm
Length 4820 mm
Width 1620 mm
Kerb Weight 1167 kg
Gcm 3055 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2375 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 650 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 138 Nm
Makimum Power 58 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Not Provided