Specifications for the 1985 Ford Econovan Maxi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Ford Econovan Maxi 1.8L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|6
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1970 mm
|Length
|4385 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1330 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2720 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1250 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|137 Nm
|Makimum Power
|59 kW
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided