WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Econovan
  4. Maxi

1985 Ford Econovan Maxi 1.8L Petrol Van

1985 Ford Econovan Maxi 1.8L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 6
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1985 Ford Econovan Maxi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1970 mm
Length 4385 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1330 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2720 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 1250 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 137 Nm
Makimum Power 59 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Not Provided