1985 Ford Econovan 1.4L Petrol Van

Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1985 Ford Econovan. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1415 mm
Tracking Rear 1370 mm
Wheelbase 2220 mm
Height 1820 mm
Length 4030 mm
Width 1630 mm
Kerb Weight 1130 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2175 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 105 Nm
Makimum Power 67 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 165 R14
Rear Tyre 165 R14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Country Manufactured Not Provided