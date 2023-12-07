WhichCar
1985 Ford Fairlane Zl 4.1L Petrol 4D Sedan

1985 Ford Fairlane Zl 4.1L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1985 Ford Fairlane Zl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1562 mm
Tracking Rear 1544 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2957 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 5014 mm
Width 1854 mm
Kerb Weight 1520 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 325 Nm
Makimum Power 121 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Jh63Hy29376C
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Australia