Specifications for the 1985 Ford Fairmont Ghia. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Ford Fairmont Ghia Xf 4.1L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1549 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1524 mm
|Ground Clearance
|137 mm
|Wheelbase
|2830 mm
|Height
|1367 mm
|Length
|4774 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1454 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|333 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Jg32Fl12345C
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers