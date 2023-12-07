WhichCar
1985 Ford Ltd Fe 4.1L Petrol 4D Sedan

1985 Ford Ltd Fe 4.1L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1985 Ford Ltd Fe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1562 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Wheelbase 2957 mm
Height 1397 mm
Length 5014 mm
Width 1868 mm
Kerb Weight 1565 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 14 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 333 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P205/65 Hr15
Rear Tyre P205/65 Hr15
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Jh71Hu12345D
Country Manufactured Australia