Specifications for the 1985 Holden Drover (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Holden Drover (4X4) 1.3L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1210 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1220 mm
|Ground Clearance
|225 mm
|Wheelbase
|2030 mm
|Height
|1690 mm
|Length
|3440 mm
|Width
|1460 mm
|Kerb Weight
|890 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1340 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|100 Nm
|Makimum Power
|47 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Live Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|8S26Afw500870B
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Japan