Specifications for the 1985 Holden Gemini Sl/X. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Holden Gemini Sl/X Rb 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1390 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1380 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1375 mm
|Length
|4035 mm
|Width
|1600 mm
|Kerb Weight
|859 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|118 Nm
|Makimum Power
|52 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|8C692El400025B
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Cloth Trim
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers