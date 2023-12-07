WhichCar
1985 Holden Holden Wb 3.3L Petrol Utility

1985 Holden Holden Wb 3.3L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 3 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1520 mm
Tracking Rear 1530 mm
Wheelbase 2895 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 4940 mm
Width 1887 mm
Kerb Weight 1366 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2155 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 775 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Makimum Power 66 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Not Provided