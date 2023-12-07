WhichCar
1985 Honda City 3D 1.2L Petrol Van

1985 Honda City 3D 1.2L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1985 Honda City 3D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1370 mm
Tracking Rear 1370 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2200 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 3380 mm
Width 1570 mm
Kerb Weight 685 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1140 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 41 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 93 Nm
Makimum Power 41 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 145Sr12
Rear Tyre 145Sr12

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Japan