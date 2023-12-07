Specifications for the 1985 Jeep Renegade (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Jeep Renegade (4X4) 4.2L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1471 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1400 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2370 mm
|Height
|1790 mm
|Length
|3890 mm
|Width
|1520 mm
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1880 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|545 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|261 Nm
|Makimum Power
|72 kW
|Front Tyre
|P235/75 R15
|Rear Tyre
|P235/75 R15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America