1985 Land Rover One Ten (4X4) 3.5L Petrol 2D Hardtop

1985 Land Rover One Ten (4X4) 3.5L Petrol 2D Hardtop details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 10
Transmission 4 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 1985 Land Rover One Ten (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1486 mm
Tracking Rear 1486 mm
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 2794 mm
Height 2035 mm
Length 4600 mm
Width 1784 mm
Kerb Weight 1740 kg
Gcm 7050 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 4000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1300 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 258 Nm
Makimum Power 93 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Live Axle
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Country Manufactured Great Britain