Specifications for the 1985 Land Rover One Ten County 3.9 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Land Rover One Ten County 3.9 (4X4) 3.9L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|10
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1486 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1486 mm
|Ground Clearance
|215 mm
|Wheelbase
|2794 mm
|Height
|2035 mm
|Length
|4600 mm
|Width
|1790 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2020 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2950 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Maxiumum Torque
|255 Nm
|Makimum Power
|72 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Live Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain