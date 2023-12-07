WhichCar
1985 Land Rover One Ten County 3.9 (4X4) 3.9L Diesel 4D Wagon

1985 Land Rover One Ten County 3.9 (4X4) 3.9L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 10
Transmission 4 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 1985 Land Rover One Ten County 3.9 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1486 mm
Tracking Rear 1486 mm
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 2794 mm
Height 2035 mm
Length 4600 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 2020 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2950 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel

Engine
Engine Diesel
Maxiumum Torque 255 Nm
Makimum Power 72 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Live Axle
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Salldhmz1Af557592
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Great Britain