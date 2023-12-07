Specifications for the 1985 Mazda B2000 Dlx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Mazda B2000 Dlx 2.0L Petrol C/Chas
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1300 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1300 mm
|Wheelbase
|2865 mm
|Height
|1580 mm
|Length
|4860 mm
|Width
|1620 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1170 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2375 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|680 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|138 Nm
|Makimum Power
|57 kW
|Front Tyre
|185R14C
|Rear Tyre
|185R14C
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided