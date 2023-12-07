Specifications for the 1985 Mazda E1400. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Mazda E1400 1.5L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1415 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1370 mm
|Wheelbase
|2220 mm
|Height
|1985 mm
|Length
|3995 mm
|Width
|1630 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1175 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2175 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|48 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|105 Nm
|Makimum Power
|47 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided