Specifications for the 1985 Mitsubishi Colt Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Mitsubishi Colt Gl Rc 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1370 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1340 mm
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Wheelbase
|2380 mm
|Height
|1350 mm
|Length
|4105 mm
|Width
|1590 mm
|Kerb Weight
|939 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|117 Nm
|Makimum Power
|58 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Rc5H41Ra29000002
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Australia