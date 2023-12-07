WhichCar
1985 Mitsubishi Colt Xl Rc 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1985 Mitsubishi Colt Xl Rc 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1985 Mitsubishi Colt Xl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1370 mm
Tracking Rear 1340 mm
Wheelbase 2380 mm
Height 1350 mm
Length 3910 mm
Width 1590 mm
Kerb Weight 911 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.3 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 107 Nm
Makimum Power 54 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Rc3M44Ra30000001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Australia