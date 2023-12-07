Specifications for the 1985 Nissan Pulsar. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Nissan Pulsar 1.3L Petrol Van
|Tracking Front
|1395 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1375 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4155 mm
|Width
|1620 mm
|Kerb Weight
|810 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1350 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel_Hway
|5.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|100 Nm
|Makimum Power
|44 kW
|Front Tyre
|155 Sr13
|Rear Tyre
|155 Sr13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided