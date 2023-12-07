WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Urvan
  4. (Lwb)

1985 Nissan Urvan (Lwb) 2.0L Petrol Window Van

1985 Nissan Urvan (Lwb) 2.0L Petrol Window Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 9
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1985 Nissan Urvan (Lwb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Nissan News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1400 mm
Tracking Rear 1430 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2350 mm
Height 1925 mm
Length 4350 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1410 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2215 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 147 Nm
Makimum Power 66 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185 R14
Rear Tyre 185 R14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Khe23/032913
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Not Provided