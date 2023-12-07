Specifications for the 1985 Peugeot 505 Gti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Peugeot 505 Gti 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1460 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1430 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2743 mm
|Height
|1425 mm
|Length
|4579 mm
|Width
|1737 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1270 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1780 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|189 Nm
|Makimum Power
|94 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/70 Vr15
|Rear Tyre
|195/70 Vr15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Vf3551A84F1816089
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Sport Seats