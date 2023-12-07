WhichCar
1985 Peugeot 505 Sr 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1985 Peugeot 505 Sr 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1985 Peugeot 505 Sr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1461 mm
Tracking Rear 1435 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2743 mm
Height 1435 mm
Length 4579 mm
Width 1726 mm
Kerb Weight 1275 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 161 Nm
Makimum Power 73 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Vf3551A1301432129
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France