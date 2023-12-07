Specifications for the 1985 Renault Fuego Gtx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Renault Fuego Gtx 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1426 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1346 mm
|Wheelbase
|2443 mm
|Height
|1315 mm
|Length
|4358 mm
|Width
|1692 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1060 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|57 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|158 Nm
|Makimum Power
|78 kW
|Front Tyre
|135Tr340
|Rear Tyre
|135Tr340
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Vf1136300Do002177
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Cloth Trim
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette