Specifications for the 1985 Saab 900 Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Saab 900 Turbo 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1420 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1430 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2525 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4740 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Maxiumum Torque
|235 Nm
|Makimum Power
|107 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Ys3At44Sxb1011711
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler