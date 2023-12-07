Specifications for the 1985 Subaru Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Subaru Gl 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1425 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1425 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2470 mm
|Height
|1385 mm
|Length
|4370 mm
|Width
|1660 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1005 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.51 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|137 Nm
|Makimum Power
|66 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Jf2Ac5Brobe123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Radio Cassette