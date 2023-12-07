Specifications for the 1985 Toyota 4 Runner (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Toyota 4 Runner (4X4) Yn60 2.0L Petrol 2D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1430 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1410 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2615 mm
|Height
|1760 mm
|Length
|4435 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1425 kg
|Gcm
|3920 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2520 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|157 Nm
|Makimum Power
|65 kW
|Front Tyre
|205R16C-6Pr
|Rear Tyre
|205R16C-6Pr
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Power Steering