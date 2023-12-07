WhichCar
1985 Toyota 4 Runner (4X4) Yn60 2.0L Petrol 2D Wagon

1985 Toyota 4 Runner (4X4) Yn60 2.0L Petrol 2D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 1985 Toyota 4 Runner (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1430 mm
Tracking Rear 1410 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2615 mm
Height 1760 mm
Length 4435 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1425 kg
Gcm 3920 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2520 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 157 Nm
Makimum Power 65 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205R16C-6Pr
Rear Tyre 205R16C-6Pr

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan