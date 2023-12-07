WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Sprinter
  4. Ae86

1985 Toyota Sprinter Ae86 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe

1985 Toyota Sprinter Ae86 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1985 Toyota Sprinter Ae86. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1355 mm
Tracking Rear 1345 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1335 mm
Length 4180 mm
Width 1625 mm
Kerb Weight 945 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 127 Nm
Makimum Power 58 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Ae86-0000642
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan