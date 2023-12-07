Specifications for the 1985 Toyota Tarago Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Toyota Tarago Gl 2.0L Petrol 2D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1425 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1380 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2235 mm
|Height
|1815 mm
|Length
|4285 mm
|Width
|1670 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1270 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1995 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|162 Nm
|Makimum Power
|65 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/70 Sr14
|Rear Tyre
|185/70 Sr14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided