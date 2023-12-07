WhichCar
1986 Alfa Romeo 33 Boxer 4C 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1986 Alfa Romeo 33 Boxer 4C 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1986 Alfa Romeo 33 Boxer 4C. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1398 mm
Tracking Rear 1365 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2455 mm
Height 1305 mm
Length 4015 mm
Width 1612 mm
Kerb Weight 915 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Twin Carb
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 133 Nm
Makimum Power 71 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 Hr13
Rear Tyre 185/60 Hr13
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Zar905A2005167872
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Italy