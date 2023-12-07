Specifications for the 1986 Alfa Romeo 33 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1986 Alfa Romeo 33 Quattro 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1392 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1375 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2455 mm
|Height
|1325 mm
|Length
|4142 mm
|Width
|1612 mm
|Kerb Weight
|990 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|131 Nm
|Makimum Power
|70 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Rear Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Zar905A2007123456
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette