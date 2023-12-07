Specifications for the 1986 Alfa Romeo 90. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1986 Alfa Romeo 90 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1366 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1358 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2510 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4391 mm
|Width
|1638 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1170 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|49 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|212 Nm
|Makimum Power
|116 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|De Dion Axle
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Zar162A0003001311
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Trip Computer